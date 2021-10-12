Supreme Court leaves in place Puerto Rico cockfighting ban

The high court on Tuesday turned away a challenge to the law. As is typical, the high court did not explain why it declined to take the case.

Congress in 2018 changed a federal law that had permitted cockfighting in the territory. Individuals and organizations involved in cockfighting challenged the law, arguing that Congress had exceeded its powers in applying the ban to Puerto Rico. They noted that "cockfighting is deeply ingrained in the island's history, tradition and culture."