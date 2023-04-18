Supreme Court hears mail carrier's religious tolerance case

The case currently before the court involves Gerald Groff, a former employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Pennsylvania’s Amish Country. For years, Groff was a fill-in mail carrier who worked on days when other mail carriers were off.

But when an Amazon.com contract with the Postal Service required carriers to start delivering packages on Sundays, Groff balked. Initially, to avoid the shifts, Groff transferred to a more rural post office not yet doing Sunday deliveries, but eventually that post office was required to do them too.

Whenever Groff was scheduled on a Sunday, another carrier had to work or his spot went unfilled. Officials said Groff’s absences created a tense environment and contributed to morale problems. It also meant other carriers had to deliver more Sunday mail than they otherwise would.

Groff resigned in 2019 rather than wait to be fired, he said, and then filed a religious discrimination lawsuit. Groff wants the Supreme Court to overrule the Hardison case and to say that employers must show “significant difficulty or expense” if they want to reject a religious accommodation.

Biden administration lawyers representing the Postal Service, however, say Hardison shouldn't be overruled but instead clarified to make clear it gives substantial protection for religious observance. The administration also says that — as in Groff's case — when an employee requests a religious accommodation that negatively impacts other workers, that can be an undue hardship on the business.

The case is Groff v. DeJoy, 22-174.