BreakingNews
Cincinnati Reds: Game-by-game recap of 11-game winning streak
X

Supreme Court allows Biden policy to take effect focusing deportations on public safety risks

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
The Supreme Court will no longer stand in the way of a long-blocked Biden administration policy to prioritize the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest public safety risk or were picked up at the border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Friday it will no longer stand in the way of a long-blocked Biden administration policy to prioritize the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest public safety risk or were picked up at the border.

The justices rejected a challenge from some Republican-led states to a policy that, the administration said, recognizes that there is not enough money or manpower to deport all 11 million or so people who are in the United States illegally.

The states had argued that federal immigration law requires authorities to detain and deport even those who pose little or no risk.

At the center of the case is a September 2021 directive from the Department of Homeland Security that paused deportations unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.” The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated a Trump-era policy to remove people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties.

In Other News
1
Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke settle longstanding legal battle...
2
NBA 2024 potential lottery prospects will once again take multiple...
3
Supreme Court upholds conviction of a man for his role on an...
4
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start...
5
Israel arrests 3 settlers suspected in violent attacks in Palestinian...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top