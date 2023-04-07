Chiefs' Kelce throws wild first pitch before Guards' opener

Kelce spent part of the pregame meeting some Cleveland players in the dugout. He posed for several photos and was especially excited to see former Gold Glove center fielder Kenny Lofton, one of the players he grew up cheering for as a kid.

“I just remember taking the Rapid (transit train) down here from Shaker Heights,” Kelce said. "That was the closest stop to where I lived. Just coming down, grabbing $5 tickets and just roaming the park like it was literally an amusement park.

"Watching the Tribe in the ’90s was the best, and I just had so many countless memories of screaming out my back door during those playoff runs and all the big-time home run moments.”

___

