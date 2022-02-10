Super Bowl performers vow to open doors for more hip-hop

“We appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip-hop because we know a lot of people that don’t want hip-hop onstage," he said. “But we’re here now and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Other rap artists who have performed at previous Super Bowl halftime shows include Travis Scott, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nelly and Big Boi of Outkast. Pop-rap group Black Eyed Peas performed during halftime as well.

Dre said there will be surprises during their show, but he's already added two deaf musicians — Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes. It'll be the first time deaf performers will take part in the halftime show.

Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs in American Sign Language as the superstar performers rap and sing on stage.

The five music artists set for Sunday's show have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15. Blige is the only return performer among the group — she was part of an ensemble cast that featured Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears and Nelly back in 2001.

Dre emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube to help form the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s. Dre is responsible for promoting rap stars such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Lamar. Dre also produced Blige's No. 1 hit song “Family Affair.”

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and most recently The Weeknd.

The game and halftime show will air live on NBC.

Caption Dr. Dre answers a question during a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Dr. Dre answers a question during a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Snoop Dogg answers a question during a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Snoop Dogg answers a question during a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Mary J. Blige answers a question during a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Mary J. Blige answers a question during a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash