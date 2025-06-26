Super Bowl halftime performer charged for running on field with 'Sudan and Free Gaza' flag

Nantambu revealed the flag and ran on the field during rapper Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance on Feb. 9. He was detained on the field after his demonstration but not charged. The NFL said at the time he would be banned for life from league stadiums and events.

According to a statement from police, Nantambu had been hired as an extra performer and “had permission to be on the field during the performance, but did not have permission to demonstrate as he did.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy thanked investigators for their work.

“We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously and are pleased this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” McCarthy said in a statement.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/nfl