Super Bowl goes back to Bay Area; 49ers to host in 2026 at Levi's Stadium

Both those facilities are likely to be used for events this time around with the opening night ceremony expected to be held at Chase Center.

The Super Bowl will be part of a big 2026 for the Bay Area and Levi's Stadium, which also will host games in the World Cup that summer.

“(It's) going to be an amazing year for our region,” Bay Area Host Committee President and CEO Zaileen Janmohamed said. “It’s the same year that San Francisco turns 250 years old and it’s also the year that we will host FIFA World Cup matches. So with the addition of hosting Super Bowl 60, we have this incredible opportunity that doesn’t really exist anywhere else to unite the entire region with sport across multiple sporting events. I’m ready and excited.”

The next Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Super Bowl 59 will be played at the Superdome in New Orleans in 2025.

The league also announced on Monday that the 2025 draft will be held in Green Bay. Detroit will host the 2024 edition, after it was held in Kansas City this year.

AP Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell in Eagan, Minnesota, contributed to this report

