Sununu seeking 4th term as governor, won't challenge Hassan

But he said he thought Republicans can win back the Senate without him.

“It’s not just Chris Sununu who can win that race,” he said. “Just being a placeholder for a couple of years, there’s a role for that... but that doesn’t fit the skillset and the responsibility I have to New Hampshire.”

Hassan, who served two terms as governor and three terms in the state Senate, is the second woman in U.S. history to serve as both governor and senator. New Hampshire’s other U.S. senator, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, who defeated Sununu’s brother, John E. Sununu, in 2008 was the first.

Sununu, a reluctant supporter of Donald Trump’s in 2016, backed Trump's reelection bid in 2020, even calling himself a “Trump guy through and through.” But Democrat Joe Biden easily won New Hampshire last year, and Sununu rejected the former president’s false claims of mass voter fraud in the state.

The Sununu family is a longstanding political dynasty in the state. Chris Sununu’s father, John H. Sununu, was governor from 1983–89 and later served as White House chief of staff under President George H.W. Bush. John E. Sununu served in the U.S. House in addition to his one term in the Senate.

At least two other Republicans have already entered the race to face Hassan; retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, who unsuccessfully sought the nomination to challenge Shaheen in 2020, and Tejasinha Sivalingam.

The New Hampshire governor serves for two years, and there are no term limits.