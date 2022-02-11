Suns top Bucks 131-107 in rematch of last year's NBA Finals

Phoenix has won 15 of its past 16 games and its 45-10 record remains the best in the NBA.

The Suns used a 12-4 run to end the second quarter and take a 64-56 lead into halftime. Ayton led Phoenix with 15 points before the break while Holiday had 17 points for the Bucks.

It was the first meeting between the teams since July 20, when the Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Milwaukee to win Game 6 and secure an NBA title. The Bucks won the final four games of the series.

THIN BENCHES

Both teams were short-handed because of trades made earlier in the day.

The Bucks acquired center Serge Ibaka, but he wasn't with the team yet. The roster had three other holes after guard Donte DiVincenzo was traded to the Kings and forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye were sent to the Clippers.

The Suns added forward Torrey Craig and guard Aaron Holiday in trades, but they hadn't arrived in Phoenix. The Suns dealt second-year forward Jalen Smith to the Pacers for Craig.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Coach Mike Budenholzer said he hopes G George Hill (neck soreness) can return soon. He said the team hasn't decided if they'll wait until after the All-Star break to bring him back, giving him extra time to rest.

Suns: Guards Cam Payne (wrist sprain) and Landry Shamet (sprained ankle) didn't play. ... Hosted a sellout crowd at the Footprint Center for a 13th straight game. ... Cam Johnson scored 15 points off the bench.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Suns: Host the Magic on Saturday.

___

Caption Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer shouts instructions to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) dunks against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, left, is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) grabs a rebound in front of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) as Bucks forward Khris Middleton, center, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin