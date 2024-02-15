Suns' Eubanks says Pistons' Isaiah Stewart punched him during pregame altercation

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks said Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart punched him Wednesday at the arena hours before the teams were due to play each other.

Eubanks told reporters before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena for the game. He said an argument started and they were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks said he was fine for the game.