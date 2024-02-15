Suns' Eubanks says Pistons' Isaiah Stewart punched him during pregame altercation

Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks said Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart punched him Wednesday at the arena hours before the teams were due to play each other

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
2 minutes ago
X

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks said Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart punched him Wednesday at the arena hours before the teams were due to play each other.

Eubanks told reporters before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena for the game. He said an argument started and they were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks said he was fine for the game.

The Pistons had no comment.

Stewart was already listed as out for the game with a sprained left ankle. He missed the Pistons’ previous seven games with the injury.

Stewart was involved in an on-court altercation with the Lakers’ LeBron James in 2021 that saw Stewart suspended for two games and James for one.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Former Indonesian general linked to human rights abuses claims victory...
2
Chiefs say all players, coaches and staffers are safe and accounted for...
3
New York's top court appears torn on tossing Harvey Weinstein’s 2020...
4
North Korean leader supervises missile test, warns of aggressive...
5
At least 8 children among 22 hit by gunfire at end of Chiefs' Super...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top