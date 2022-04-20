Suns' Booker has hamstring strain, status vs. Pels uncertain

The Suns said Booker's MRI on Wednesday confirmed a “mild” hamstring strain. Booker was hurt in Tuesday's Game 2 loss during the third quarter when he tried to defend a New Orleans shot on a fast break. The 25-year-old was sprinting downcourt, jumped and then grabbed at his right hamstring after he landed.

The Pelicans won the game 125-114 to even the series at 1.