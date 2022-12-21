Sunday's World Cup final most-watched soccer match in U.S.

Sunday’s combined audience was a 33.3% increase over the 2018 final, which averaged 17.83 million on Fox and Telemundo. Fox’s audience increased 29.5% from four years ago, when France defeated Croatia.

Telemundo’s total audience of 9 million is a 65% jump from 2018. Nearly one-third — 2.96 million — streamed Sunday’s match on Peacock and Telemundo’s digital services, which made it the most-streamed World Cup match in U.S. history, regardless of language.

By comparison, the 6.04 million who watched on Telemundo was triple the 1.9 million that watched the network’s broadcast of Super Bowl 56 earlier this year.

Despite the World Cup being held in the fall and competing against college football and the NFL, Fox and Telemundo reported double-digit increase for their tournament coverage.

Fox averaged 3.59 million throughout the 64 matches, a 30% jump from four years ago in Russia, when the U.S. did not qualify for the tournament.

Telemundo averaged 2.58 million for all matches, a 14% increase from 2018.

The high viewership comes as the U.S., Canada and Mexico are set to host the 2026 World Cup.

While the Super Bowl continues to lead championship viewing — this year’s game had a combined audience of 112.3 million — the World Cup final did outdraw other sports. Game 5 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros averaged 12.77 million on Fox, and was the most-viewed game of the six-game series. The series-clinching games of the NBA Finals and NHL’s Stanley Cup finals averaged 13.99 million and 5.8 million, respectively, on ABC.

