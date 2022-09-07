Sundance Film Festival names Eugene Hernandez director

Hernandez has been with Film at Lincoln Center since 2010, when he became head of digital strategy. He was previously co-founder and editor-in-chief of IndieWire. His time running the New York Film Festival also corresponded with the pandemic. In that period, the festival expanded its footprint through the five boroughs of New York, holding drive-ins around the city in a COVID-marred 2020 festival before a 2021 comeback edition.

“It’s a full circle moment as Eugene has been inextricably connected to Sundance for more than 25 years, ever since he came to the Festival in the mid-1990s to build Indiewire, an online community for indie film," said Vincente in a statement. “He’s been at the forefront of supporting independent artists and deeply invested in the careers of storytellers and the field as a whole.”

“For almost three decades, Eugene has been working on a parallel path with many of the same values and objectives in mind,” said Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute. “I’m so pleased to have him serve as our new festival director, helping to support a new generation of artists, and taking us into the next decade of Sundance’s story.”