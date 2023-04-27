Sunak says UK, Italy 'aligned' as he meets far-right Meloni

Sunak's administration is passing a bill through Parliament that will deny the right to asylum to anyone who arrives in the U.K. without permission. The legislation has been condemned by refugee groups and the United Nations' human rights body.

The government also plans to send migrants who arrive by boat on a one-way trip to Rwanda, an equally controversial plan that is being blocked by legal challenges.

Meloni, whose far-right Brothers of Italy party leads Italy's right-wing coalition government, has led a crackdown on people-smugglers and on rescue ships operated by charities that she says encourage migrants to risk dangerous voyages from north Africa across the Mediterranean.

Meloni told Sunak that “tackling traffickers and illegal migration is something that your government is doing very well. I’m following your work and I absolutely agree with your work and I think there are many things that we can do together.”

Meloni said “there is much more that we can do on many topics on which we are on the same side – defense, Ukraine.”

Unlike some far-right populists in the West, Meloni has taken a strongly pro-NATO, pro-European position on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

After their meeting the two leaders were due to have a private tour of Westminster Abbey, where King Charles III will be crowned on May 6.

A group of protesters gathered outside the gates of Downing Street as the leaders met, holding signs that read “No to fascist Meloni” and chanting: “Refugees in, Meloni out.”

Credit: AP

