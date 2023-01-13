Sunak pledges to work constructively with Scotland's leader

Sunak held private talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during his first visit to Scotland since taking power, saying that while they are "not going to agree on everything," he believes there is scope for cooperation. Sturgeon's relationship with Sunak's two predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, had been frosty in light of Sturgeon's demand for Scottish independence.

“What I want to do as prime minister of the United Kingdom is work constructively with the Scottish government to make a difference to people in Scotland,” Sunak told the BBC. “We’ve got lots of challenges that we all face collectively around the U.K., and where we can work together and make a difference, we should.”