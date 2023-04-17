Sunak investigated in UK over possible undeclared interest

Sunak's wife, Akshata Murthy, has shares in Koru Kids, which is listed on a government website as one of six such agencies. The organization praised the new incentives in the budget as “great.”

Sunak was asked to "come clean" about his family's financial interests last month after being grilled by members of Parliament over why the child care policy favored private agencies.

When asked if he had any interests to declare, Sunak did not mention his wife’s shares.

“No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way,” he said.

At the time, Sunak's press secretary said his interests would be included in an update of ministers' interests in May.

Earlier this month, Sunak wrote to the Parliamentary committee that questioned him to say he wanted to clarify that "this interest has rightly been declared to the Cabinet Office.”

Sunak promised “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level" when he took office in October.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, said the failure to update ministers' interests since last May had “left a transparency black hole” that enabled Sunak and his appointees “to dodge proper scrutiny of their affairs.”