Sun rout Sky 104-80, force Game 5 in semifinals series

The Sky got back within eight by the end of the first quarter, but couldn't get much closer as Connecticut had an answer for every Chicago run — thanks to Thomas, Bonner and Jonquel Jones.

Chicago got within 38-33 midway through the second quarter before the Sun went on a 15-5 run to restore the double-digit advantage. DiJonai Carrington had five points during the burst that was capped by Thomas' layup with 1:01 left in the half.

Candace Parker, who had been stellar in the first three games of the series, scored her first points of the game on a 3-pointer 16 seconds later that got the Sky within 53-41. Connecticut scored the final five points, including a layup just before the buzzer by Carrington that made it 58-41 at the break.

Williams was the spark in the third quarter, helping the Sun stave off any Sky run. Her teammates were looking for her when Chicago would come double them, and Williams was left open for layups. She had 10 points in the third quarter.

Kahleah Copper scored 16 points and Emma Meesseman added 14 for the Sky.

AWARD WINNER:

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert honored Sun forward Brionna Jones before the game with the league's Sixth Person of the Year award. Jones received 53 of the 56 votes from a national media panel. It's the first time Jones has won the award.

TIP-INS:

The Sky are trying to be the first team to repeat as champions since Los Angeles did it in 2001-02. Six other defending champions reached the finals since then, but all lost in that round. ... The UConn women's basketball team was in attendance, sitting a few row up from the Chicago Sky bench. ... Bonner moved into seventh on the all-time postseason scoring list in WNBA history.

___

More WNBA playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-playoffs and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

