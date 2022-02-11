Sun Belt-bound Marshall plans to end C-USA affiliation early

Marshall, based in Huntington, West Virginia, joined C-USA in 2005, won its only league championship in football in 2014 and rose as high as No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll in the 2020 season.

Marshall is joining the Sun Belt along with C-USA schools Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion and FCS powerhouse James Madison. UT-Arlington is leaving the Sun Belt this summer to return to the Western Athletic Conference.

Six other C-USA schools announced last year that they would be leaving for the American Athletic Conference at a date to be determined. Then, after C-USA announced the addition of four new members starting in 2023, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky decided they would remain in the conference.

