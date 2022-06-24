Summer swelter: Persistent heat wave breaks records, spirits

Macon, Georgia, the temperature swept from 64 degrees (17.8 degrees Celsius) to 105 (40.6 degrees Celsius) in just nine hours Wednesday. Then on Thursday the temperature peaked at 104 (40 degrees Celsius), a record for the day. Even Minneapolis hit 100 on Monday.

Probably only the Pacific Northwest and Northeast have been spared the heat wave, said National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard at the Weather Prediction Center. On Thursday, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Arizona and California all hit at least 100. The same states hit 100 on Wednesday, joined by North and South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.

"It's persistent," Chenard said. "It's been over a week and it's going to continue in some aspects."

It’s not just the U.S.

The Russian city of Norilsk, above the Arctic circle, hit 89.6 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) Thursday for its hottest June day on record and tied for its hottest day in any month on record, according to Maximiliano Herrera, who tracks global temperature records. Several Japanese cities hit their hottest June temperatures including 97 (36.1 degrees Celsius) in Nobeoka City, while Turpan, China, hit 114 degrees (46.5 degrees Celsius). Herrera said it’s so crazy that he doesn’t have time to eat or sleep, just track broken records and extreme heat.

A European heat wave has also caused problems with fires in Germany and Spain.

Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini said what’s happening with this early heat wave is “very consistent with what we’d expect in a continually warming world.”

“These temperatures are occurring with only 2 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius) of global warming and we are on track for 4 degrees Fahrenheit (2.2 degrees Celsius) more warming over this century,” Dessler said. “I literally cannot imagine how bad that will be."

In Raleigh, North Carolina, it hit 100 on Wednesday and usually the city only gets one 100-degree a day a year, but it comes much later than this, said state climatologist Kathie Dello.

“In the southeastern U.S. many lack access to sufficient or stable cooling or cannot afford to use their home cooling systems. Heat morbidity and mortality is among our greatest public health risks in a changing climate.”

There may be some cooling by the weekend or Monday in some places, including the north central part of the country, Chenard said. But above normal temperatures are forecast for “at least into the first part of July” and he added it’s likely the entire summer will be hotter than normal.

Mitchell Clearman takes a photo of a sign at El Arroyo restaurant in Austin, Texas, on a hot afternoon, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A heat wave that's already lasted more than a week keeps on baking the US, Asia and even the Arctic. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Temperature shows over 100 degrees before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants at Truist Park in Atlanta, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A heat wave that's already lasted more than a week keeps on baking the US, Asia, Europe and even the Arctic. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

FILE - A firefighter plane drops a fire retardant on a burning area of San Martin de Unx in northern Spain, Sunday, June 19, 2022. A European heat wave has caused problems with fires in Germany and Spain. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses, File)

People crowd the registration counter at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Thursday, June 23, 2022. The hospital is experiencing heavy rush this summer with several patients turning up with heat related ailments. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A man stands under a shower at the public beach of Paleo Faliro, in southern Athens, Greece, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. A heat wave that's already lasted more than a week keeps on baking the US, Asia, Europe and even the Arctic. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)