Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally

Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the U.S., reported its fifth straight day Tuesday of more than 1,000 new cases.

Tokyo is under a fourth state of emergency ahead of the Summer Games this month. Experts have said caseloads could rise above 1,000 before the Olympics and multiply to thousands during the games.

The spike has led to additional restrictions in places like Sydney, Australia, where the 5 million residents will remain in lockdown through at least the end of July, two weeks longer than planned. South Korea has placed its capital region under its toughest distancing rules yet because of record case levels.

Chicago officials announced Tuesday that unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas must either quarantine for 10 days or have a negative COVID-19 test.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan asked that riders on buses and trains be required to wear masks even after other restrictions in England are lifted next week.

WHO acknowledged that many countries are now facing “considerable pressure” to lift all remaining precautions but warned that failing to do it the right way will just give the virus more opportunity to spread.

In the U.S., pressure is growing to boost vaccinations to counter the rise. Eighteen-year-old actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo planned to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday in a bid to persuade young adults to get their shots.

Nearly 160 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, or over 55% of the population, but young adults have shown less interest.

Ohio plans to announce another prize program to boost its vaccination rate, and Gov. Mike DeWine urged the government to give the vaccines full approval instead of just emergency authorization to ease people's doubts.

“That will help us, in Ohio and across the country, to get more people vaccinated," he said.

People wear face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus during the morning rush hour at Waterloo train station in London, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at Central Vaccination Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Health authorities in Thailand said Wednesday they will seek to put limits on the export of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine, as the country’s supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are falling short of what is needed for its own population. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit