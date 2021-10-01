Suit dismissed in South Bend officer's shooting of Black man

“We’re of course very disappointed with the judge’s ruling. ... We think that this is a case, a question of fact, that should go to a jury to decide," Coffman said.

The lawsuit argued that O’Neill used excessive force and that Logan had thrown the knife before being shot twice by the officer.

A special prosecutor ruled that O'Neill, who resigned weeks after Logan's death, was justified in the shooting. O'Neill was sentenced last year to probation after pleading guilty to a charge related to an earlier on-duty sexual encounter.

The fallout from Logan's killing presented Buttigieg, who is now President Joe Biden's transportation secretary, with some of the toughest moments of his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.

Buttigieg stepped away from the campaign trail and faced angry residents at an emotional town hall in South Bend, a city of about 100,000 residents, a quarter of whom are Black.

Caption FILE - In this June 17, 2019 file photo, Sherika Logan lights candles for her uncle during a vigil for Eric Logan in South Bend, Ind. A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Eric Logan who was fatally shot by a white South Bend police officer in a killing that snarled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign. (Michael Caterina /South Bend Tribune via AP) Credit: Michael Caterina Credit: Michael Caterina

