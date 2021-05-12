Suit challenges restaurant aid priority to women, minorities

“Given the limited pot of funds, this puts white male applicants at significant risk that, by the time their applications are processed, the money will be gone,” the lawsuit states.

The program relies on a definition of "socially disadvantaged" that is limited to people “subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias because of their identity as a member of a group without regard to their individual qualities.” Groups presumed to be socially disadvantaged include: Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, including Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians; Asian Pacific Americans; and Subcontinent Asian Americans.

The Small Business Administration announced Monday that it was starting to send out payments to more than 16,000 approved applicants, representing more than $2 billion. The Biden administration has said more than 186,200 eligible businesses applied through just the program's first two days. The program extends to other similar types of businesses that meet a threshold for on-site eating and drinking, from bakeries to breweries.

The U.S. Department of Justice and a Small Business Administration spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Vitolo's wife is Hispanic and owns half of the restaurant, but he is not eligible yet for payment. The law says a business is required to have 51% ownership by someone in one of the priority groups to qualify for the early priority for aid.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty similarly has spearheaded a lawsuit against the Biden administration on behalf of white Midwestern farmers over another portion of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, alleging last month that they can't participate in a COVID-19 loan forgiveness program because they're white.

Under the Biden restaurant relief program, restaurants and bars can qualify for grants equal to their pandemic-related revenue losses, with a cap of $10 million per business and $5 million per location.

The program has set aside $9.5 billion for the smallest restaurants and bars, and a third of the applications were filed by businesses with annual pre-pandemic revenues of less than $500,000.