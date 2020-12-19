Suggs leads top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 3 Iowa 99-88

Gonzaga used a 24-10 run to open things up in the first half. Suggs scored 10 points during the run as Iowa went cold from the field. The Hawkeyes went nearly five minutes without a field goal as Gonzaga continued to pull away.

The Bulldogs got the lead to as many as 20 in the second half on an Aaron Cook's basket to make it 71-51 with just over 13 minutes to play. Iowa pulled to within nine with under two minutes left, but could get no closer.

UP NEXT:

Gonzaga: hosts Northwestern State on Monday.

Iowa: opens Big Ten play when they host Purdue on Tuesday.

BIG PICTURE:

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs finally found their range from the outside, going 13 for 26 from the 3-point line. Entering the game, Gonzaga was just 16 for 55 from beyond the arc in its first three games.

Iowa: The 99 points scored by Gonzaga is the most Iowa has given up this season. The previous opponent high against the Hawkeyes was 80 against No. 16 North Carolina on Dec. 8. They gave up 104 last year against Purdue.

Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) goes in for the fastbreak layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in SIoux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens) Credit: Josh Jurgens Credit: Josh Jurgens

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) goes up for the layup past Iowa defender Luka Garza (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in SIoux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens) Credit: Josh Jurgens Credit: Josh Jurgens

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots a hook shot over Gonzaga defender Drew Timme (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in SIoux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens) Credit: Josh Jurgens Credit: Josh Jurgens