Suga of K-pop sensation BTS fined for driving while drunk. What he was driving causes confusion

An electric kickboard refers to a type of vehicle without a seat. However, police told local media Suga’s vehicle had a seat and resembled an electric scooter under traffic law. The type of vehicle affects the penalty for drunk driving.

Yongsan Police Station in Seoul reportedly booked him for violating the Road Traffic Act. It's currently unclear whether the police have begun the investigation process. Multiple calls to the station’s spokesperson went unanswered.

The K-pop star issued an apology on Weverse, an online fan platform, saying he was driving after consuming alcohol at dinner.

“I come to you with a very heavy heart and deep apologies for disappointing you with this regrettable incident,” Suga wrote on Weverse. “I thought complacently that it was a short distance, not realizing I was not allowed to ride the electric scooter while intoxicated, breaking the road traffic act."

Suga has been doing his mandatory military service as a social service agent since September 2023. Such agents typically work regular work hours and are allowed to return home after work hours.

Big Hit Music, his label, also apologized, stating: “He will accept any disciplinary measures from the place of duty regarding actions that caused social controversy as a social service worker.”

According to the spokesperson from the Military Manpower Administration, the incident will not impact his current status as an agent since it happened outside of official working hours.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men must serve in the army, navy or air force for 18-21 months under a conscription system established due to threats from rival North Korea.

Individuals with certain physical or mental conditions may instead serve for 21 months at non-military institutions such as welfare centers, community service centers and post offices.