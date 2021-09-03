journal-news logo
X

Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan PM

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. Broadcaster NHK says Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. Broadcaster NHK says Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Kimimasa Mayama

Credit: Kimimasa Mayama

Nation & World
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he won’t run for the leadership of the governing party later this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he won’t run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office.

Suga told reporters he had originally planned to run in the Sept. 29 race to lead his governing Liberal Democratic Party, but that leading Japan's pandemic response and campaigning for the LDP job at the same time divided his energies.

“I have decided not to run for the party leadership elections, as I would like to focus on coronavirus measures,” Suga told reporters who rushed to his office after the news broke.

Suga has faced criticism and nosediving public support over a coronavirus response seen as too slow and small and for holding the Olympics despite the public’s health concerns. But he said he had put all his energy into important policies including the virus response since he took office.

“But doing both takes enormous energy and I have decided that I should just choose one or the other," he said. “As I have repeatedly told people, protecting people's lives and health is my responsibility as prime minister, and that's what I will dedicate myself to.”

LDP has the majority in Parliament, meaning the new government leader likely will be whoever is elected the party's leader. The official start of the campaign is Sept. 17.

Suga's move is largely seen as a political decision so the LDP can have a fresh leader before national elections later this year. The lower house term ends in late October and elections for the new Parliament must be held by late November.

Suga took office in mid-September a year ago after his predecessor Shinzo Abe resigned due to health problems.

Suga, the son of a strawberry farmer from Japan's northern prefecture of Akita, enjoyed support ratings as high as 70% early in his tenure because he was a leader from the common people rather than blue-blood political families like Abe.

Suga introduced a series of pragmatic measures including digital transformation and administrative reforms, but his support ratings slid quickly over his virus measures seen as too slow and too small to prevent growing outbreaks. In the latest media surveys, support ratings have declined to around 26%.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Broadcaster NHK says Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September. (Kyodo News via AP)
Caption
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Broadcaster NHK says Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, arrives for a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Broadcaster NHK says Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September. (Kyodo News via AP)
Caption
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, arrives for a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Broadcaster NHK says Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Japan’s Prime Minister and head of ruling Liberal Democratic Party Yoshihide Suga, left, and the party's secretary general Toshihiro Nikai, second right, arrive for a meeting in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 2021. Suga won’t run for governing party leadership election, indicating he will step down as Japanese leader later at the end of this month, NHK said. (Kyodo News via AP)
Caption
Japan’s Prime Minister and head of ruling Liberal Democratic Party Yoshihide Suga, left, and the party's secretary general Toshihiro Nikai, second right, arrive for a meeting in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 2021. Suga won’t run for governing party leadership election, indicating he will step down as Japanese leader later at the end of this month, NHK said. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Wilson leads New Mexico past Houston Baptist 27-17 in opener
2
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case
3
EXPLAINER: What is Apple doing with its App Store?
4
20 years after 9/11: 'We will live with the scars' forever
5
Ida's toll grows with deaths of 4 nursing home residents
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top