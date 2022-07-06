Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi on cover of NBA 2K23 WNBA edition

Bird and Taurasi said they played video games a bit when they were younger, but there were no female basketball players on the games.

“You know you have all these little girls playing basketball, and they can actually start gaming now with you know, hopefully, two of their favorite players on the cover,” Taurasi said. “It just shows you how far gaming and women's basketball has come.”

Bird feels that being on the cover and having WNBA players in the video game will help normalize the presence of female athletes in the lives of both boys and girls.

“Whether it’s girls or boys, whether it’s women, men it doesn’t really matter and that’s that’s the beauty of it,” Bird said. “It’s just becoming like a normal part of this ecosystem that is professional sports and gaming is a big part of that ecosystem so to be involved in it now it’s just going to continue to push things forward and just open up more doors and open up more minds.”

NBA 2K is also partnering with the WNBA stars to donate $100,000 to Every Kid Sports, giving young people the opportunity to join youth basketball programs across the country. The donation will cover the registration fees of over 550 girls from income-restricted families.

“Girls are dropping out of sports at an alarming rate, and I think part of it is they’re not always able to dream of what could be a career that could be it’s really easy for little boys," Bird said. “Whether you make it or not, it's actually not the point. But it's really easy for little boys that turned on the TV to see what life could be like, if I stayed with my sport.”

