Sudan's truce falters, as Egypt repatriates army personnel

Through the night and into Thursday morning, gunfire could be heard almost constantly across Khartoum. Artillery shelling and airstrikes seemed to have eased from previous days, but residents still reported a few explosions.

Aid groups said they needed better guarantees of safety and a longer truce to help civilians trapped by the intense urban combat and to salvage hospitals that have been battered, shut down or overwhelmed by the violence.

Hospitals in Khartoum are running dangerously low on medical supplies, often operating without power and clean water. Around 70% of hospitals near the clash sites throughout the country are out of service, the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate said Thursday. At least nine hospitals were bombed, it said.

“We are worried that Sudan’s healthcare system could completely collapse. Hospitals need additional staff, they need additional supplies, and they need additional blood supplies,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the U.N. secretary-general, said in a briefing Wednesday.

International diplomats have hoped a 24-hour truce can be expanded to a longer cease-fire and a return to negotiations over Sudan's future. But even a solid one-day pause has been a challenge, as army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and RSF commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo — former allies against Sudan’s pro-democracy movement — have seemed determined to crush each other in their struggle for power.

The sudden outburst of violence between the two camps that began Saturday has trapped millions of Sudanese in the crossfire. On Wednesday, many fled their homes hoping to find safety outside the city.

Foreign governments as well geared up to evacuate their citizens from the country. But with the airports in Khartoum and other cities turned into battlegrounds, it remained uncertain how they would do so.

Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Thursday ordered military aircraft sent to the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti to stand by for an evacuation of around 60 Japanese nationals. Japan has troops in Djibouti on an anti-piracy mission who are also ready to help in the evacuation, the ministry said.

The Dutch government sent military transport craft to the Jordanian port city of Aqaba late Wednesday. The Defense Ministry acknowledged that “evacuations are not possible at the moment” from Sudan but said that by stationing more resources nearby it can “react quickly and flexibly if necessary.“

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press correspondent Fay Abuelgasim contributed from Beirut.

