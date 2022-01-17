Sudanese forces open fire on anti-coup protesters, killing 7

“I'm here today to resist the military coup," said protester Hamed al-Ser. “We hope our free revolution reaches the democratic civilian path.”

Activist Nazim Sirag said seven protesters were killed when security forces opened fire to break up several marches in the capital, including in the area around the presidential palace. He also said many people were wounded by gunshots.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement, also reported the deaths and said around 100 protesters were wounded in Khartoum.

The pro-democracy movement condemned Monday’s deadly shootings and called for a two-day civil disobedience campaign over the security forces' actions.

Faisal Saleh, a former information minister and Hamdok's advisor, said the killings were “a full-fledged crime,” and urged the international community to act.

“The Sudanese people do not face an arbitrary government or authority, but rather a criminal gang that kills the youth of Sudan in cold blood, and the whole world is watching,” Saleh wrote on Twitter.

The fatalities will likely further complicate U.N. efforts to find a way out of the ongoing crisis. The U.N. mission in Sudan started holding separate consultations earlier this month with various Sudanese groups, including the military, to “prepare the ground for a process capable of securing agreement ... on the way forward for the democratic transition in Sudan.”

The United Nations and Western governments have widely condemned the crackdown on protesters, and called for those responsible be held accountable.

The demonstrations are called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Resistance Committees, which were the backbone of the uprising against al-Bashir. The two groups reject negotiations with the military, insisting it hand over power to a fully civilian government to lead the transition.

The generals, meanwhile, reject the protesters’ demands, saying that power will be handed over only to an elected government.

People march at a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Monday to protest the Oct. 25, 2021 coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Monday to protest the Oct. 25, 2021 coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

People hold signs at a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Monday to protest the Oct. 25, 2021 coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. Arabic on the poster at center reads, "Tobak is a revolutionary, not a killer, freedom is a right." (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

People hold flags during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Monday to protest the Oct. 25, 2021 coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)