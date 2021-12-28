Sudan officials say defunct mine collapses, kills 38 people

The country’s state-run mining company said in a statement the collapse of the closed, non-functioning mine took place in the village of Fuja 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of the capital of Khartoum. It said there were also injuries without giving a specific tally.

Local media reported that several shafts collapsed at the the Darsaya mine, and that besides the dead at least eight injured people were taken to a local hospital.