Sudan group says one person killed in anti-coup protests

More than 120 people were wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces in Khartoum, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Two other protesters were wounded in Kassala, it said.

The protests were one of the largest since the military took over on Oct. 25, removing Hamdok’s transitional government. The coup has rattled the transition and led to relentless street demonstrations.

At least 45 people were killed, and hundreds wounded in protests triggered by the coup, according to a tally by the Sudanese medical group.

Hamdok was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.

The prime minister has yet to announce his Cabinet, amid talks to agree on a “new political charter” focused on establishing a broader consensus among all political forces and movements.

The Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change has meanwhile rejected the Nov. 21 deal between Hamdok and the military.

The pro-democracy alliance vowed to continue street protests to pressure coup leaders to hand over power to a civilian government to lead the transition.