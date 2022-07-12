'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores

The crowd-pleasing and acclaimed " Abbott Elementary" made a splashy debut in its first year, earning a best comedy nod and a lead acting bid for its creator, Quinta Brunson.

The other nominees for best comedy series are “Barry”; “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; “Hacks”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building”; "Ted Lasso" and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Best drama series nominees include “Better Call Saul”; “Euphoria”; “Severance”; “Stranger Things” and “Yellowjackets.”

Other nominees for best comedy series actress are: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

The nominees for actor in a comedy series are: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Holt, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building.”

The nominees for drama series actor are: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance” and Jeremy Strong, “Succession.”

The best drama series actress nominees are: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” and Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

The limited series nominees are: “Dopesick”; “The Dropout”; “Inventing Anna”; “The White Lotus”; “Pam & Tommy.”

The nominees for variety talk series are: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Television Academy President Frank Scherma kicked off the nomination announcement by saying that a record number of shows had been submitted, which reflects that series production was an all-time high after being drastically reduced during the pandemic.

The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves. Netflix's “Squid Game” joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming's global marketplace focus.

“The Crown,” which dominated the 2021 drama awards, wasn't televised within the eligibility period and is sitting this year out.

The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.

___

For more on this year's Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Lee Jung-jae, background center, in a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game." Jung-jae was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (Netflix via AP) Credit: Noh Juhan Credit: Noh Juhan Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Lee Jung-jae, background center, in a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game." Jung-jae was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (Netflix via AP) Credit: Noh Juhan Credit: Noh Juhan

Combined Shape Caption This image released by ABC shows Quinta Brunson in a scene from "Abbott Elementary." (Ser Baffo/ABC via AP) Credit: Ser Baffo Credit: Ser Baffo Combined Shape Caption This image released by ABC shows Quinta Brunson in a scene from "Abbott Elementary." (Ser Baffo/ABC via AP) Credit: Ser Baffo Credit: Ser Baffo

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." (Amazon Prime Video via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." (Amazon Prime Video via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Jeremy Strong in a scene from "Succession." (HBO via AP) Credit: Graeme Hunter Credit: Graeme Hunter Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Jeremy Strong in a scene from "Succession." (HBO via AP) Credit: Graeme Hunter Credit: Graeme Hunter

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Hulu shows Michael Keaton in a scene from "Dopesick," an eight-part miniseries about America's opioid crisis. (Gene Page/Hulu via AP) Credit: Gene Page Credit: Gene Page Combined Shape Caption This image released by Hulu shows Michael Keaton in a scene from "Dopesick," an eight-part miniseries about America's opioid crisis. (Gene Page/Hulu via AP) Credit: Gene Page Credit: Gene Page

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Hulu shows Michael Stuhlbarg in a scene from "Dopesick," an eight-part miniseries about America's opioid crisis. (Gene Page/Hulu via AP) Credit: Gene Page Credit: Gene Page Combined Shape Caption This image released by Hulu shows Michael Stuhlbarg in a scene from "Dopesick," an eight-part miniseries about America's opioid crisis. (Gene Page/Hulu via AP) Credit: Gene Page Credit: Gene Page

Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Bill Hader in a scene from "Barry." (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Bill Hader in a scene from "Barry." (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Larry David in a scene from "Curb Your Enthusiasm." (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Larry David in a scene from "Curb Your Enthusiasm." (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Hulu shows Steve Martin, from left, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in a scene from "Only Murders In The Building." (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP) Credit: Craig Blankenhorn Credit: Craig Blankenhorn Combined Shape Caption This image released by Hulu shows Steve Martin, from left, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in a scene from "Only Murders In The Building." (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP) Credit: Craig Blankenhorn Credit: Craig Blankenhorn

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Hulu shows, from left, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in a scene from "Only Murders In The Building." (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP) Credit: Craig Blankenhorn Credit: Craig Blankenhorn Combined Shape Caption This image released by Hulu shows, from left, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in a scene from "Only Murders In The Building." (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP) Credit: Craig Blankenhorn Credit: Craig Blankenhorn

Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Zendaya in a scene from "Euphoria" (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Zendaya in a scene from "Euphoria" (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Jason Sudeikis in a scene from "Ted Lasso." The program received 20 Emmy nominations. (Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Colin Hutton Credit: Colin Hutton Combined Shape Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Jason Sudeikis in a scene from "Ted Lasso." The program received 20 Emmy nominations. (Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Colin Hutton Credit: Colin Hutton

Combined Shape Caption In this video grab issued Tuesday, July 12, 2022 by The Television Academy, J.B. Smoove, left, and Melissa Fumero present the nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. (The Television Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this video grab issued Tuesday, July 12, 2022 by The Television Academy, J.B. Smoove, left, and Melissa Fumero present the nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. (The Television Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this video grab issued Tuesday, July 12, 2022 by The Television Academy, J.B. Smoove, left, and Melissa Fumero present the nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. (The Television Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this video grab issued Tuesday, July 12, 2022 by The Television Academy, J.B. Smoove, left, and Melissa Fumero present the nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. (The Television Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Jennifer Coolidge, left, and Murray Bartlett in a scene from "The White Lotus." (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Jennifer Coolidge, left, and Murray Bartlett in a scene from "The White Lotus." (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO Max shows Jean Smart, left, and Hannah Eindbinder in a scene from 'Hacks." (Karen Ballard/HBO Max via AP) Credit: Karen Ballard Credit: Karen Ballard Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO Max shows Jean Smart, left, and Hannah Eindbinder in a scene from 'Hacks." (Karen Ballard/HBO Max via AP) Credit: Karen Ballard Credit: Karen Ballard

Combined Shape Caption This image released by BBC America shows Jodie Comer in a scene from "Killing Eve." Comer was nominated for an Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series. (Olly Courtney/BBCA via AP) Credit: Olly Courtney Credit: Olly Courtney Combined Shape Caption This image released by BBC America shows Jodie Comer in a scene from "Killing Eve." Comer was nominated for an Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series. (Olly Courtney/BBCA via AP) Credit: Olly Courtney Credit: Olly Courtney

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Laura Linney in a scene from "Ozark." Linney was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a drama series. (Netflix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Laura Linney in a scene from "Ozark." Linney was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a drama series. (Netflix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Reese Witherspoon in a scene from "The Morning Show." Witherspoon was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a drama series. (Erin Simkin/Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Erin Simkin Credit: Erin Simkin Combined Shape Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Reese Witherspoon in a scene from "The Morning Show." Witherspoon was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a drama series. (Erin Simkin/Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Erin Simkin Credit: Erin Simkin

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Jason Bateman in a scene from "Ozark." Bateman was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (Netflix via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Jason Bateman in a scene from "Ozark." Bateman was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (Netflix via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden

Combined Shape Caption This image released by AMC shows Bob Odenkirk in a scene from "Better Call Saul." Odenkirk was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (Greg Lewis/AMC via AP) Credit: Greg Lewis Credit: Greg Lewis Combined Shape Caption This image released by AMC shows Bob Odenkirk in a scene from "Better Call Saul." Odenkirk was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (Greg Lewis/AMC via AP) Credit: Greg Lewis Credit: Greg Lewis

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Adam Scott in a scene from "Severance." Scott was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Adam Scott in a scene from "Severance." Scott was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Amazon Studios shows Rachel Brosnahan, left, and Alex Borstein in a scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Brosnahan was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a comedy series. (Amazon Studios via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by Amazon Studios shows Rachel Brosnahan, left, and Alex Borstein in a scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Brosnahan was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a comedy series. (Amazon Studios via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO Max shows Kaley Cuoco in "The Flight Attendant." Cuoco was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a comedy series. (HBO Max via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO Max shows Kaley Cuoco in "The Flight Attendant." Cuoco was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a comedy series. (HBO Max via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited