Stunned EU leaders yearn for Biden presidency -- ASAP

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Italy “can’t wait to work together with President Biden."

But right now it is unclear to what extent U.S. foreign policy has already fundamentally changed in a way that Biden could not — or might not want to — fully rectify. And as Wednesday's historic riots at the nation's legislature showed, he might have to center an overwhelming amount of his energy at home.

Two relatively simple moves from Washington though would please the EU no end — rejoining the Paris climate accord, the five-year-old global deal that commits participating nations to curb the worst of pollution and warming excesses, and the World Health Organization, which is focusing on the coronavirus pandemic.

President Obama joined the Paris climate pact but Trump unilaterally pulled out, much to the Europeans' dismay. The same goes for the WHO, which Biden has also promised to rejoin.

“One of Biden’s first gestures will be to include the United States in the Paris agreement, and this will allow us to face up to the reality of climate change," said Costa.

The Portuguese prime minister also said he hoped the incoming president will reinvigorate U.S. standing in multilateral bodies like the United Nations.

“This will mean that there is hope,” he said.

President Trump often criticized European allies for cowering under the U.S. defense and security umbrella while seeking economic advantage through subsidies and other trade tactics. This did little to endear him to them.

“The truth is that contacts at the highest level between Trump and the EU were very limited, and not only the past few weeks," Michel, the EU Council President, told RTBF network. “Cooperation on many issues was extremely difficult."

Nevertheless, the forthcoming change of administration doesn't mean Washington will give the EU an easy time on issues like subsidies for European aircraft builder Airbus and other commercial matters. It has been a thorn in the side of good relations for many years.

“There are the US interests and EU interests that must both be defended, each on their side," Costa said. “However, we must remain on friendly terms, the allies, and we hope that we will be able to overcome the difficulties."

To smooth the way, the EU has already invited President-elect Biden to visit Brussels at the earliest opportunity, which Costa hopes might be during Portugal's six-month presidency that ends in June.

“After four very barren years that we have lived through, we are now looking forward to four fruitful years," said von der Leyen.

____

Nicole Winfield contributed from Rome

FILE - In this Nov.11, 2018 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. World leaders including Merkel and Macron are condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. (Benoit Tessier/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Benoit Tessier Credit: Benoit Tessier

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa gestures during a joint news with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, left, following their work meeting in Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Michel is in Lisbon to formally mark the start of Portugal's six-month presidency of the EU. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

The flags of the European Union countries fly outside the Belem Cultural Center in Lisbon ahead of the meeting of the President of the European Council Charles Michel and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Michel is in Lisbon to formally mark the start of Portugal's six-month presidency of the EU. In the background is the 16th century Jeronimos monastery where the EU's Treaty of Lisbon was signed in 2007. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca