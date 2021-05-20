Study: War, climate displaced tens of millions in 2020

The Internal Displacement Monitoring Center, in its latest annual global report, says a record 55 million people were living away from their homes but within their countries at the end of last year, as storms and floods, as well as both protracted and new conflicts, drove up the figures that have been growing for more than a decade. Sometimes people have moved two or three times.

The Geneva-based center, which is part of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said the number of internally displaced was more than twice that of refugees — those who flee to another country — at the end of last year. The group cautioned that the figures were likely a “significant underestimate” because COVID-19 travel restrictions impeded the collection of data.