Study uncovers clues to rise in uterine cancer death rates

An estimated 65,950 new cases of uterine cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year and 12,550 women are expected to die from it. Irregular bleeding can be a warning sign, but there is no recommended screening test.

Researchers analyzed U.S. cancer data for women 40 and older. They found overall uterine cancer death rates increased by 1.8% per year from 2010 to 2017.

Annual rates increased 3.4% among Asian women, 3.5% among Black women, 6.7% among Hispanic women and 1.5% among white women. (The researchers adjusted for hysterectomy rates, which vary by race. Women who've had their wombs removed cannot get uterine cancer.)

Obesity is a risk factor for the less aggressive uterine cancer, but there’s no clear risk factor for the more aggressive kind, said the National Cancer Institute's Megan Clarke, who led the study, published in the journal JAMA Oncology.

“We think it is something that is more common in Black women and increasing in the population for all women,” Clarke said. “It’s very puzzling and concerning.”

