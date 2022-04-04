Study: Many birds nesting, laying eggs earlier in Chicago

“Insect numbers have been shown to be declining, too, although again, it’s hard to have good data on what each species of insect is doing," he said. "And insects, in turn, are responding to plant leaf out, and so that’s also something that’s moving forward in time.”
Besides serving as a warning about climate change, the study highlights the importance of museums' egg collections, which are often underutilized.
“There are 5 million eggs out there in collections worldwide, and yet, there are very few publications using museum collections of eggs,” Bates said. “They’re a treasure trove of data about the past, and they can help us answer important questions about our world today.”
The Field Museum's Bird Division egg collection is displayed on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Chicago. Many species of birds are nesting and laying eggs nearly a month earlier than they did 100 years ago in the Chicago area and researchers believe climate change is behind it. Those were among the findings in a new study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology. Researchers compared recent observations with century-old eggs preserved in museum collections. (E. Jason Wambsgans /Chicago Tribune via AP)
The Field Museum's Bird Division egg collection is displayed on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Chicago. Many species of birds are nesting and laying eggs nearly a month earlier than they did 100 years ago in the Chicago area and researchers believe climate change is behind it. Those were among the findings in a new study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology. Researchers compared recent observations with century-old eggs preserved in museum collections. (E. Jason Wambsgans /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Cedar waxwing eggs collected in 1897 in the Field Museum's Bird Division egg collection are displayed on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Chicago. Many species of birds are nesting and laying eggs nearly a month earlier than they did 100 years ago in the Chicago area and researchers believe climate change is behind it. Those were among the findings in a new study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology. Researchers compared recent observations with century-old eggs preserved in museum collections. (E. Jason Wambsgans /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Cedar waxwing eggs collected in 1897 in the Field Museum's Bird Division egg collection are displayed on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Chicago. Many species of birds are nesting and laying eggs nearly a month earlier than they did 100 years ago in the Chicago area and researchers believe climate change is behind it. Those were among the findings in a new study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology. Researchers compared recent observations with century-old eggs preserved in museum collections. (E. Jason Wambsgans /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Common murre eggs in the Field Museum's Bird Division egg collection are displayed on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Chicago. Many species of birds are nesting and laying eggs nearly a month earlier than they did 100 years ago in the Chicago area and researchers believe climate change is behind it. Those were among the findings in a new study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology. Researchers compared recent observations with century-old eggs preserved in museum collections. (E. Jason Wambsgans /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Common murre eggs in the Field Museum's Bird Division egg collection are displayed on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Chicago. Many species of birds are nesting and laying eggs nearly a month earlier than they did 100 years ago in the Chicago area and researchers believe climate change is behind it. Those were among the findings in a new study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology. Researchers compared recent observations with century-old eggs preserved in museum collections. (E. Jason Wambsgans /Chicago Tribune via AP)
