Study: German emissions to grow by largest amount since 1990

The government recently set tougher targets for the coming decades, including for emissions to be 55-65% below 1990 levels by 2030, and 88% lower by 2040. Germany aims to reduce emissions to 'net zero' by 2045.

The new report also shows a significant increase in consumption of fossil fuels across the building, industrial and transport sectors. If confirmed, the government will be required by law to introduce urgent measures to reduce those sectoral emissions.

“Far-reaching decisions need to be taken that we mustn’t shy away from,” said Olaf Scholz, Germany’s finance minister and the center-left candidate running to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in next month's election.

Agora Energiewende receives its funding from environmental groups, such as the European Climate Foundation, and the German government.

Last week, scientists from around the world issued a major report saying the Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent. U.N. officials called the report a "code red for humanity."

