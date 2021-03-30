Student loan relief extended to some privately held loans

The Education Department said it’s working to return tax refunds or wages that were seized over the last year to cover the defaulted loans. Borrowers can also request refunds for any voluntary payments they made during the past year. Any loans that went into default since March 13, 2020, will be returned to good standing.

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., chair of the House’s education committee, called it “a necessary step to putting money in the pockets of struggling Americans and their families.”

Advocacy groups called the measure a good start but said it fails to help more than 5 million borrowers other borrowers in the same program, known as the Federal Family Education Loan Program.

“This is not enough,” said Persis Yu, director of the National Consumer Law Center’s Student Loan Borrower Assistance project. “The millions of FFEL borrowers who have not yet defaulted but who may be struggling to make their student loan payments often at the expense of other vital necessities need relief.”