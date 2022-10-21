Student debt forgiveness causes monthly deficit to jump 562%

Biden's plan makes 20 million people eligible to get their federal student debt erased entirely.

Republican lawmakers have criticized the debt forgiveness as financially irresponsible, saying it’s a giveaway to borrowers who attended college that comes at the expense of blue collar workers. States and groups affiliated with Republicans have filed lawsuits to try to block the forgiveness. A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a suit from six GOP-led states, saying the states lacked legal standing, a decision that the states intend to appeal.

Federal finances improved over the past 12 months as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from 4.7% in September 2021. The job gains enabled tax revenues to jump 21% from a year ago, while overall spending fell 8% as the government's coronavirus-related aid has faded.

In May, the Congressional Budget Office expected the federal deficit to fall in 2023 and then start to rise in the years ahead to $2.25 trillion a decade from now.