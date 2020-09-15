Struggling Kraft Heinz sells dairy brands to Lactalis

Kraft Heinz — formed in a 2015 merger — has been struggling as consumers increasingly seek fresh, minimally processed foods. Last year, the company slashed the value of its Oscar Meyer and Kraft brands and took a $474 million impairment charge because of the falling value of brands like Maxwell House, Lunchables, Velveeta and Cool Whip.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh-based Kraft Heinz said it plans $2 billion in cost reductions through 2024. The company said it plans to increase marketing spending and nimbly manage its portfolio of brands.

Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio said the sale of the natural cheese brands is an example of that portfolio management.

“The transaction will enable us to build sustainable competitive advantage in businesses where we have stronger brand equity, greater growth prospects and can use our manufacturing scale and consumer-based platforms approach,” Patricio said in a statement.

Lactalis Group — whose brands include President specialty cheese and Stonyfield Organic yogurt — said the Kraft Heinz brands are a good strategic fit. The Laval, France-based company, which has U.S. headquarters in Buffalo, New York, has eight U.S. plants with 2,600 employees.