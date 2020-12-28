Strong winds force cancellation of 2nd run of GS in Austria

Petra Vlhova had posted the fastest time in the opening run, two years after the GS world champion from Slovakia won her first race in the discipline on the same Zauberberg course.

Vlhova finished her clean run in 1 minute, 2.15 seconds to lead Marta Bassino by 0.22.

The Italian won the first two giant slaloms of the season, but both she and Vlhova failed to finish the previous race in France two weeks ago.

Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth fastest, 0.59 seconds behind Vlhova.

The American three-time overall champion triumphed in the previous GS for her first win since returning to the circuit from a 10-month break.

Vlhova won the the GS on the Zauberberg in 2018 for the first of her four World Cup wins in the discipline.

Shiffrin won two giant slaloms in two days on this hill in 2016 before adding a slalom victory the next day.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Semmering, Austria, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Semmering, Austria, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti