Strong US jobs report sends stocks higher on Wall Street

Technology stocks continued their slow march downward as bond yields rise. Tech stocks tend to be more expensive than other stocks per dollar of earnings a company can generate, a concept known as the price-to-earnings ratio. Because tech stocks are pricier, they tend to sell off when bond yields become more attractive.

In contrast, bank stocks continued their climb higher as higher bond yields mean banks can charge higher interest rates on loans. Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase were all up 1% or more.

Investors were disappointed with remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday when he said inflation will likely pick up in the coming months, though he cautioned that the increase would be temporary and would not be enough for the Fed to alter its low-interest rate policies.