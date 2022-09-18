Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan

The 70-year-old owner of the building and his wife were rescued first, but it took longer to get to a 39-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter.

A photo released by the Hualien city government showed the girl lying on a blanket and being handed down a metal ladder from the top of the debris by helmeted rescue workers in orange uniforms.

The top two stories of the building were left sprawled across a small street and onto the other side, with electricity wires pulled down by the fallen structure.

More than 7,000 households were reported without power in Yuli, and water pipes were also damaged. Shelves and musical instruments fell over at the Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church and a long crack ran down its floor. Outside, the pavement was broken into slabs of concrete.

Police and firefighters rushed to a bridge collapse on a two-lane road in what appeared to be a rural part of the same town where three people and one or more vehicles may have fallen off, according to media reports.

Also in Yuli, a landslide trapped nearly 400 tourists on a mountain famous for the orange day lilies that blanket its slopes this time of year, the Central News Agency said. They had no electricity and a weak cellphone signal.

Debris from a falling canopy on a platform at Dongli station in Fuli town, which is between Yuli and the epicenter at Chishang, hit a passing train, derailing six cars, the Central News Agency said, citing the railway administration. None of the 20 passengers were injured.

The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei. In Taoyuan city, west of Taipei and 210 kilometers (130 miles) north of the epicenter, a man was injured by a ceiling collapse on the 5th floor of a sports center.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for several southern Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted it.

___

Moritsugu reported from Beijing. Associated Press writer Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by Hualien County fire department show a collapsed residential building following earthquake in Yuli township in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A 7-11 convenience store was at the first floor of the collapse building. A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling at least one building and trapping two people inside and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks at a station.(Hualien County Fire Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by Hualien County fire department show a collapsed residential building following earthquake in Yuli township in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A 7-11 convenience store was at the first floor of the collapse building. A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling at least one building and trapping two people inside and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks at a station.(Hualien County Fire Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, a trapped victim is carried on a stretcher as the victim was found and rescued by firefighters from a collapsed building in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling at least one building and trapping two people inside and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks at a station.(Hualien City Government via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, a trapped victim is carried on a stretcher as the victim was found and rescued by firefighters from a collapsed building in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling at least one building and trapping two people inside and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks at a station.(Hualien City Government via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, firefighters are seen at a collapsed building during a rescue operation following an earthquake in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling at least one building and trapping two people inside and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks at a station.(Hualien City Government via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, firefighters are seen at a collapsed building during a rescue operation following an earthquake in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling at least one building and trapping two people inside and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks at a station.(Hualien City Government via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, a victim, one's legs partly seen at center, is carried by firefighter during a rescue operation following an earthquake in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling at least one building and trapping two people inside and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks at a station.(Hualien City Government via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, a victim, one's legs partly seen at center, is carried by firefighter during a rescue operation following an earthquake in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling at least one building and trapping two people inside and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks at a station.(Hualien City Government via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, firefighters are seen at a collapsed building during a rescue operation following an earthquake in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling at least one building and trapping two people inside and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks at a station.(Hualien City Government via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, firefighters are seen at a collapsed building during a rescue operation following an earthquake in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling at least one building and trapping two people inside and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks at a station.(Hualien City Government via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church shows a crack on the floor at the church following an earthquake, in Yuli township in Hualian, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (The Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church shows a crack on the floor at the church following an earthquake, in Yuli township in Hualian, eastern Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (The Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited