Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch)
People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch)

Credit: Leslie Mazoch

Credit: Leslie Mazoch

Updated 6 minutes ago
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.

The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said in statement to the television news outlet Milenio that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.

“There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are "many gas leaks in many places” as well as some landslides and fallen walls.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.

Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though they said electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

Residents take cover from the rain under an awning after an earthquake alarm sent them out of their home, in the lobby of an apartment building in the Valle del Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Anita Baca)
Residents take cover from the rain under an awning after an earthquake alarm sent them out of their home, in the lobby of an apartment building in the Valle del Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Anita Baca)

Credit: Anita Baca

Credit: Anita Baca

People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch)
People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch)

Credit: Leslie Mazoch

Credit: Leslie Mazoch

A woman talks with family members on her cell to let them know she and her mother, right, are safe after an earthquake alarm sent them out of their home, in the lobby of an apartment building in the Valle del Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Anita Baca)
A woman talks with family members on her cell to let them know she and her mother, right, are safe after an earthquake alarm sent them out of their home, in the lobby of an apartment building in the Valle del Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Anita Baca)

Credit: Anita Baca

Credit: Anita Baca

