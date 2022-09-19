journal-news logo
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico´s Pacific coast

Members of the Rotary Club practice moving a victim during an earthquake drill in Mexico city´s Polanco neighborhood, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has shaken Mexico’s central Pacific coast, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles).

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

