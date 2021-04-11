Stroman unhappy Mets allowed him to start in rain

While Mets manager Luis Rojas started Stroman, Miami manager Don Mattingly opted to use reliever John Curtiss as an opener. The Marlins were batting in the top of the first.

“We don't know quite where we're going to end up with this weather. They've opened the gate, so they obviously are going to try to play,” Mattingly said about 1 hour, 20 minutes before the start. “But the weather is still kind of up in the air so, yeah, I just felt like it (using a reliever) was the safest way for us to go.”

New York Mets employees roll a tarp over the field during a delay in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in New York. The game was delayed at the top of the first inning due to rain. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

