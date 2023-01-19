Strikes, protests test French plan to raise retirement age

A majority of trains around France are cancelled, including some international connections, according to the SNCF rail authority. About 20% of flights out of Paris’ Orly Airport are canceled and airlines are warning of delays.

Electricity workers pledged to reduce power supplies as a form of protest, and some 70% of preschool and primary school teachers said they would refuse to work Thursday, according to French media reports. Even high school student unions are expected to join the protests by blocking access to some schools.

The French government is formally presenting the pension bill on Monday and it heads to Parliament next month. Its success will depend in part on the scale and duration of the strikes and protests.

Protracted strikes met Macron's last effort to raise the retirement age in 2019 and he eventually withdrew it after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.