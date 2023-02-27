Strikes hit 2 German airports public workers pay dispute

Cologne-Bonn airport said that all but two of the day's 136 planned flights wouldn't depart from or arrive there, German news agency dpa reported. In Dusseldorf, only 89 of the planned 330 flights were expected to take place as scheduled, with most of the rest being canceled.

The one-day “warning strike" by airport security staff comes amid difficult pay talks for employees of Germany's federal and municipal governments and for airport security staff.