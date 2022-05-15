Stricker goes wire-to-wire for 2nd Regions Tradition win

Steven Alker was in the group at 14 under after a 72. He has finished four straight tournaments in the top three, winning twice.

World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, who had his third 68 in four days, also was at 14 under with Rod Pampling (67), Stuart Appleby (69) and 2018 winner Miguel Angel Jimenez (70).

Stricker punctuated the win with a birdie from the bunker on 17 that put him at 20 under for the first time, receiving a congratulatory fist bump from Alker. It ended a string of 11 straight pars.

Stricker spent nearly two weeks in the hospital during his health scare and lost 25 pounds.

“I didn't know what to expect coming out three weeks ago,” Stricker said. "I didn't know if I could make it three weeks in a row."

His wife, Nicki, served as his caddie.

Stricker, who led by at least two shots after each of the first three rounds, doubled his three-stroke lead over Alker within the first five holes. He nursed the lead home before the bunker birdie.

Stricker has finished all 10 rounds since his return inside the top 10, including a tie for second at the Insperity Invitational. It was his fourth straight year at Greystone finishing in the final group, including a win in 2019 and runners-up finishes in 2018 and 2021.

He lost on a playoff hole to Alex Cejka a year ago, but didn't leave room for any drama at the end this time.

Caption Steve Stricker putts on the first green during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour Champions golf event, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Caption Steve Stricker tracks his shot on the first tee during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour Champions golf event, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Caption Steven Alker works out of a bunker on one during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour Champions golf event, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Caption Steven Alker tees off on two during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour Champions golf event, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)