Streak continues: Tua, Dolphins hold off Giants, win 20-9

New York never found the end zone against a defense that has yielded only 55 points during the five-game winning streak. Graham Gano had three field goals for the Giants, including a 51-yarder with 4:59 remaining to get New York within 17-9.

The Giants had a chance to force a three-and-out about a minute later, but Tagovailoa found DeVante Parker with a 16-yard pass that required an acrobatic sideline catch to keep the drive alive. And on another third down with 3:14 left, Tagovailoa lofted one perfectly for Mike Gesicki for a 17-yard gain.

New York was out of timeouts, unable to do anything but watch the Dolphins run the clock down to 1:16 before sending Jason Sanders on for a 48-yard field goal, pushing the lead to 11 and sealing the outcome.

The Dolphins took the lead late in the first half on a 5-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Hollins, the capper to a 14-play, 89-yard drive. It was quintessential Miami of late, the formula that has worked with Tagovailoa, relying on the short ball to chip, chip, chip away.

He was 11 for 12 on the drive for 77 yards, only one of those throws going for more than 10 yards, six of them going for no more than 6 yards. The only true deep shot in the series came after the Giants jumped offside; Tagovailoa knew he had a free play and let fly with an incompletion that didn’t count anyway.

Ford's TD catch capped a seven-play, 61-yard drive with 11:13 left.

INJURIES

Giants: WR Kenny Golladay (ribs) left the game in the first half, then returned to the game after halftime.

Dolphins: Waddle was shaken up in the fourth quarter, pointing to his left knee after a catch. He limped off the field as fans chanted his name, and as he waved his arm to encourage more volume he started walking more briskly and then began to jog. The Dolphins said he was cramping. ... RB Patrick Laird (knee) was lost in the first quarter, on a day when RB Phillip Lindsay was unavailable because of an ankle issue.

WELL BEHAVED

The first penalty of the game came with 1:55 left in the first half, when the Giants’ Leonard Williams jumped offside. The second penalty, and first on the Dolphins, happened with 7:18 left in the third quarter when left tackle Liam Eichenberg was guilty of a false start.

UP NEXT

Giants: visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 12.

Dolphins: bye week, then host the New York Jets on Dec. 19.

Caption New York Giants wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (83) evades a tackle by Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (2) as running back Salvon Ahmed (26) pushes back, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) sacks New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption New York Giants linebacker Elerson Smith goes after Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) sacks New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky