Strawther scores 17 as No. 1 Gonzaga beats Dixie State 97-63

Gonzaga jumped to a 14-3 lead despite making just six of its first 18 shots.

Dixie State, however, made only one of its first 13 and trained 23-4 with 8:50 left in the first half.

Gonzaga led 40-25 at halftime behind 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks from the 7-foot Holmgren.

Brock Gilbert's 3-pointer pulled Dixie State to 47-35 early in the second. But the Zags replied with a 13-4 run, including nine points by Strawther, to take a 60-39 lead with 12 minutes left. The Zags pulled away after that.

BIG PICTURE

Dixie State: Still making the transition to Division I, the Trailblazers were picked to finish 12th in the WAC. They have four returning starters from a team that finished 8-13 last season.

Gonzaga: The Zags started a little rough but poured it on in the second half. Timme was a unanimous preseason AP All-America selection, and along with teammates Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard is among 50 players named to the watch list for the Naismith Trophy, given to the nation’s top player. ... Gonzaga has averaged 33 wins a season since 2015, best in the nation. The Bulldogs have won 17 straight regular-season openers dating to 2003.

UP NEXT

Dixie State hosts neighbor Southern Utah on Friday.

Gonzaga amps up the competition Saturday, when No. 5 Texas comes to Spokane for an early-season showdown.

___

Caption Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, center, dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dixie State, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, right, blocks a shot by Dixie State guard Jamaal Barnes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton, back, shoots over Dixie State guard Cameron Gooden during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Dixie State forward Trevon Allfrey, right, shoots over Gonzaga forward Kaden Perry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Dixie State guard Cameron Gooden, right, shoots next to Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak